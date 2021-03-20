'Cannot recommend it too highly' - Boris Johnson gets first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in London, saying he "cannot recommend it too highly".

He urged all citizens to come forward and get vaccinated when their time comes, saying ''it is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everybody else".

Several European countries briefly suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of blood clots, and resumed it after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its green light yesterday, saying it was safe to use.

Britain has never stopped using AstraZeneca, and the country has been widely praised for the pace of its vaccination campaign, though this week it announced that it, too, would be hit by supply shortages.

The World Health Organisation said the shot has "tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths".

While some very rare clots have been detected after a few people received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, "it is not certain that they have been caused by vaccination".

Similar to advice issued by the EMA and governments across the continent this week, WHO said health officials and patients should be vigilant in monitoring any potential side effects from vaccines and report them.