TODAY |

'Cannot recommend it too highly' - Boris Johnson gets first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  Associated Press

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in London, saying he "cannot recommend it too highly".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Johnson urged others to get vaccinated, saying they should listen to scientists. Source: Reuters

He urged all citizens to come forward and get vaccinated when their time comes, saying ''it is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everybody else".

Several European countries briefly suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of blood clots, and resumed it after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its green light yesterday, saying it was safe to use.

Britain has never stopped using AstraZeneca, and the country has been widely praised for the pace of its vaccination campaign, though this week it announced that it, too, would be hit by supply shortages.

The World Health Organisation said the shot has "tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths".

While some very rare clots have been detected after a few people received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, "it is not certain that they have been caused by vaccination".

Similar to advice issued by the EMA and governments across the continent this week, WHO said health officials and patients should be vigilant in monitoring any potential side effects from vaccines and report them.

Various European senior politicians have rolled up their sleeves today to get the vaccine, as they sought to reassure their populations it is safe.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Over a 1000 people feel magnitude 5.9 quake north-east of Gisborne
2
Joe Biden ‘fine’ after slipping multiple times climbing stairs to Air Force One
3
Man in critical condition after fatal Auckland stabbing in police custody at hospital, no charges laid
4
Fair Go: Burgled Auckland business owner sued for doing damage to fleeing getaway car
5
Drink driver who killed four children listens to grief-stricken father at sentencing
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Joe Biden ‘fine’ after slipping multiple times climbing stairs to Air Force One

Drink driver who killed four children listens to grief-stricken father at sentencing
01:59

Māori as young as 45 should receive priority access to Covid-19 vaccine, Māori medical leaders say
00:23

NZ to send PPE supplies to Papua New Guinea as country grapples with Covid-19 outbreak