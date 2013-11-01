 

Cannabis, valued at $1 million, seized in Sydney drug bust

A man and a woman are behind bars after police seized more than $1 million worth of cannabis from a home in Sydney's south.

A tip-off from the community led officers to the house in Riverwood yesterday morning where they uncovered 266 cannabis plants and 12.7kgs of loose cannabis, police say.

The haul is estimated to have a potential street value of more than $1 million.

The 47-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were refused bail and are due to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

