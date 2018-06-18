Candlelight vigil held for girl, six, after she was hit and killed by vehicle in Australia carpark accident

Dozens of people have attended a candlelight vigil for a young girl who died after being hit by an elderly driver in the car park of a Sunshine Coast shopping centre.

Indie Armstrong. Source: Supplied

The six-year-old Indie Armstrong, her sister, 8, and her mother were on a pedestrian crossing at the Nambour Mill Village complex when an 86-year-old woman reversed into them on Sunday.

Indie died in hospital, with her sister treated for leg injuries. Their mother also suffered minor injuries.

Local families rugged up against the cold to attend a vigil near the scene on Sunday night.

Candles were lit and prayers offered, with one of the organisers saying it was showing kindness, compassion and community support.

"I just want the family to know were here for them. No one can take away their pain, but the community is here for them," Carey Holden has told The Courier- Mail.