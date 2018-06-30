 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Candlelight vigil held for five Maryland newspaper employees killed in shooting

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Annapolis today.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

00:59
2

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

3
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

Ed Sheeran sued for $100 million over Marvin Gaye 'Let's Get It On' copyright claims

4

Heavy rain, gales, possible thunderstorms expected for central and southern parts of the country

5

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

From tomorrow, they will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads.

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

Domestic abuse organisation calls violence in the home a 'national emergency'

The comments come after Turiarangi Tai was sentenced to at least 17 years' jail for killing girlfriend Chozyn Koroheke with a shotgun.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

The South Taranaki mayor was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals following the horrific two-car crash on Wednesday.

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Thirty-five domestic flights cancelled, 30 delayed following heavy fog at Auckland Airport

A fog restriction was put in place at 7.36am today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 