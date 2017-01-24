 

Cancer warning! Don't overcook the toast or spuds

The UK's Food Standards Agency has launched a campaign warning people overcooking toast and potatoes increases their cancer rate.

Advice about not eating crispy roast potatoes or browned toast doesn't wash with Miles Davis.
The warning is based on Swedish research released in 2002 which outlined showed how a substance called acrylamide was created in certain starchy foods.

Acrylamide is the substance which gives both toast and potatoes their golden colour when they are cooked above a certain temperature - about 120 degrees.

The substance isn't present in foods themselves, but forms as the foods are cooked, with levels peaking in foods which have been cooked until brown (as opposed to golden), or burnt black.

The campaign warns people to "Go For Golden" and to avoid eating overcooked or burned starchy food items.

Acrylamide has been found to increase the risk of several types of cancer when given to animals in the lab in drinking water.

While the doses required to increase cancer risk in the animals were considerably more than what would be encountered in properly cooked food, the substance is still classified as a probable human carcinogen.

