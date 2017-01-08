 

Cancer Society blasts Samoa alternative cancer clinic plans

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

The Cancer Society has criticised Samoa's plans to set up an alternative cancer therapy clinic, saying cancer patients would be setting themselves up for "heartache and pain" if they take part in the initiative.

The Mexico-based clinic Hope 4 Cancer has had the go-ahead to set up as a joint venture with the Samoan Government, claiming it can offer hope to terminal cancer patients.

However Cancer Society medical director Chris Jackson doesn't recommend the clinic.

"Heading off for unproven, untested, unregulated, unsupervised therapies, with no track record at all, is really setting yourself up for a lot of heartache and pain," he told 1 NEWS.

"You can be deprived of tens of thousands of dollars for absolutely nothing."

One New Zealand family paid $100,000 for their loved one to go to Hope 4 Cancer in Mexico but died soon after returning from the treatment, along with many friends she made at the clinic.

"Many of these therapies they sound very attractive at face value but when you look into them, with even the slightest degree of scrutiny, you can see its smoke and mirrors," says Jackson.

"I would be very sceptical whether organisations such as this have that sort of infrastructure available to support people at that critical time."

The Samoan Government says the clinic aims to attract New Zealanders.

"There are quite a few patients from New Zealand and Australia that have taken the long trip for this type of treatment. To them it would be much cheaper if they have a clinic here," says Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

