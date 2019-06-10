TODAY |

Canberra forensics lab helps solve some of Australia's most complex crimes

1 NEWS
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
Science

A highly-secure laboratory in Canberra holds crucial pieces of evidence that could help solve some of Australia's most serious crimes.

The lab, where the Australian Federal Police's forensic scientists are based, hunts for biological clues as they help police trace terrorists, murderers and drug importers, Nine News reports.

In a rare glimpse behind the scenes, the scientists there have revealed the work which goes into solving some of Australia's crimes, which can include anything from people trafficking to murder and sexual assault.

"It wouldn't be unusual to have drinking containers, knives, tools come in," Australian Federal Police forensic biologist Andrew Preston said.

However, DNA and fingerprints can also show up in unlikely places.

"I've deconstructed the inside of televisions to look for hidden cameras, and to see who might've installed those things, if they have left fingerprints behind," Australian Federal Police fingerprint expert Mel Fraser said.

"Shows like CSI probably don't give the impression of the pressure you're under... and might not show how much things affect you personally as you're dealing with them."

However, forensic science is also continuing to develop to aid scientists in their work.

The team at the Australian Federal Police is currently working on new technology which can estimate hair and eye colour, Mr Preston said.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Australian Federal Police’s forensics team hunt for biological clues to help police in their investigations. Source: Nine
    More From
    World
    Crime and Justice
    Australia
    Science
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:42
    Glennis’ $2500 Asko oven broke down after just six years, much sooner than it should have.
    How long should an appliance last before being replaced?
    2
    Nicole and Dale Cooley were left in the lurch, and out of pocket, by Richard Hadlow of Popup Homes.
    Fair Go: Pop-up home dreams go sour for Nelson couple after supplier fails to deliver, and won't hand their money back
    3
    New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
    New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
    4
    There is plenty of demand for the service, but the numbers of people choosing the career are on the decline.
    'Baby whisperer' Karitane nurses decline as demand rises
    5
    Quade Cooper
    'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    detail of a heap of compressed plastic bootles waiting for recycling

    Canada to announce ban on single-use plastics
    FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Britain's arrives at Downing Street. London. British Environment Secretary Michael Gove has on Friday, June 7 admitted using cocaine on âseveral occasionsâ two decades ago, as Conservative Party leadership hopefuls rush to admit past sins and avoid any surprises during what is expected to be a heated contest. Gove is the latest candidate in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May to acknowledge using banned substances. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

    UK prime ministerial hopeful Michael Gove admits past use of cocaine
    00:30
    Kim Dotcom and three others face major copyright charges in the US over the Megaupload site.

    Kim Dotcom makes final appeal against extradition to US
    Two-year-old Ruben wandered away from his home on tuesday afternoon.

    Mother of lost toddler whose body was found in a Queensland dam pays tribute