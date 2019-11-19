TODAY |

Canberra cans NYE celebrations amid bushfire concerns

Canberra, Australia's capital city, has canceled its New Year's Eve celebrations due to concerns raised by the bushfires raging through surrounding areas. 

This comes after Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison came under fire earlier this week for advocating that Sydney still go ahead with New Year's celebrations despite the extreme fire risk and total fire ban for Greater Sydney.   

Events ACT announced through social media on Sunday that no fireworks would be used in celebrations, but announced this afternoon the event would not go ahead due to worsening weather conditions. 

"Today's high gust winds, heat, dust, smoke haze and likely thunderstorm led to this decision being made due to public safety," the organisation wrote in a post. 

ACT Emergency Services Agency said the decision was due to "unprecedented extreme and highly unpredictable weather conditions." 

