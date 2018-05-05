TODAY |

Canberra-based Kiwi Comanchero bikie kicked out of Australia

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has dropped his boot into a Canberra-based New Zealand bikie getting kicked out of the country.

Mr Dutton was careful not to comment directly on deporting the Kiwi Comanchero, but celebrated the fact 250 bikies had been sent packing on his watch.

"We've been very clear that if you're a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and you're involved in gang activity then you can't expect to stay here if you're a non-citizen," he told an Australian radio show today.

The sergeant-of-arms of the Canberra chapter of the Comancheros had been facing affray, assault and bomb-making charges.

But prosecutors dropped all charges against the 25-year-old this week, and he will be sent back here to New Zealand instead.

Mr Dutton, a former Queensland cop, has waged a long-running war against outlaw motorcycle gangs.

He blames bikies for peddling drugs and muscling small business owners.

"They just don't have any regard for law-abiding citizens," said Mr Dutton.

"These are people that aren't involved in real jobs, they're money laundering, they're standing over small businesses."

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
3
Temperatures to soar past 30 degrees in parts of New Zealand this weekend
4
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
5
Japan, Fiji to be invited into expanded Rugby Championship - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:16

Poor air quality and another hazy day for Sydney as NSW fires continue
00:24

NSW meth bust: $323 million found in sriracha chilli bottles

Wellington Ferry company fined $380K for grounding on rocks, excessive speed

Yoghurt company lucky listeria didn't get into its products