Canadian Prime Minister's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Source: Associated Press

Trudeau's office said this afternoon that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is felling well and will remain in isolation.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the statement said.

His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself he will not be tested.

He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.

Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Trudeau cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial premiers.

Opposition NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also working from home after feeling unwell.