Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in self-quarantine after wife falls sick with suspected coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Source: Associated Press

Mr Trudeau's office said today that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever, yesterday.

She is being tested for the Covid-19 disease and is awaiting results.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," the statement said.

