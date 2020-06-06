TODAY |

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau takes a knee in solidarity with demonstrators at anti-racism protest

Source:  Associated Press

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an anti-racism protest today and took a public knee in solidarity with demonstrators.

It comes after protestors asked the PM to kneel during a rally at Parliament Hill in Ottawa today. Source: Associated Press

Trudeau arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa with security guards, wearing a black cloth mask.

After a few protesters asked him to kneel, he did. They thanked him afterwards. He nodded as demonstrations chanted “Black lives matter.”

Trudeau said earlier this week that Canadians are watching what is unfolding in the United States with “horror and consternation” and he paused for 21 seconds when asked about US President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protestors to clear the way for a photo opportunity.

Justin Trudeau speechless for 21 seconds when asked about Trump's protest response

The Ottawa protest was one of multiple events in Canada today, following days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality in numerous American cities. The protests began after George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, died after a white officer jammed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes as other officers watched.

Trudeau acknowledged last year during the federal election that he let down his supporters - and all Canadians of colour - by appearing years ago in brown face and black face.

