Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulates Kiwi counterpart on baby news

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is amongst the world leaders to welcome the news that Jacinda Ardern is expecting her first child.

Jacinda Ardern talks to Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Skype

Jacinda Ardern talks to Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Skype

Mr Trudeau took to Twitter early on Friday morning (Canadian time) to share his congratulations.

"Congratulations Jacinda! All the best in this new adventure," he wrote.

Ms Ardern wants him to use the visit as a stop off on the way to look at Kiwis work on climate change in Antarctica.
"Hope to meet the little angler one day."

Ms Arden met her Canadian counterpart at the ASEAN summit in the Philippines in November last year, where she extended a warm welcome for him to visit New Zealand.

Mr Trudeau and Ms Ardern spoke on Skype last October following the news she would become Prime Minister.

Justin Trudeau became Canada's second youngest Prime Minister at the age of 43, with his victory in 2015, while Jacinda Ardern is New Zealand's second youngest Prime Minister at 37 years of age.

