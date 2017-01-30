 

Canadian mosque attack suspect charged with six counts of murder

A French Canadian suspect known for his far-right, nationalist views was charged today with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque that Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism again Muslims.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Alexandre Bissonnette made a brief court appearance and did not enter a plea in the attack that left six people dead during evening prayers yesterday.

The 27-year-old suspect, who has espoused support for the French far-right party of Marine Le Pen and had liked US President Donald Trump on his Facebook page, was known to those who monitor extremist groups in Quebec, said François Deschamps, an official with a refugee advocacy group.

An anthropology and political science major at Laval University in Quebec City, Bissonnette had also expressed support on his Facebook profile for "Génération Nationale," a group whose manifesto includes the rejection of "multiculturalism."

More than 50 people were at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre when the shooting erupted.

In addition to the six dead, 19 people were wounded — all men. Of the five victims who remained hospitalised, two were in critical condition, authorities said.

The dead ranged in age from 39 to 60.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard both characterised the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over Mr Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries.

Le Pen, leader of the National Front in France, is known for her anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant positions and has won the endorsement and admiration of white supremacists.

Victims targeted because of their religion

Mr Trudeau said in Parliament the victims were targeted simply because of their religion and spoke directly to the more than 1 million Muslims who live in Canada, saying, "We are with you."

"Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours," Trudeau said. "Know that we value you."

The suspect was arrested in his car on a bridge near d'Orleans, where he called 911 to say he wanted to cooperate with police.

Authorities, who initially named two suspects, said the other man taken into custody was a witness to the attack and was released earlier today.

They said they did not believe there were other suspects but were investigating.

