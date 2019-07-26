TODAY |

Canadian manhunt for teens suspected of murdering couple shifts to Ontario after 30 tips in eight hours

AAP
The massive hunt for two teenagers suspected of shooting dead Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his US girlfriend Chynna Deese has moved to the eastern Canadian province of Ontario with police receiving more than 30 tips within an eight-hour period.

The Ontario Provincial Police announced on Friday it has set up an investigative team headed by a senior detective to follow up on potential sightings of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19.

"The OPP is following up on every tip it receives," OPP Sergeant Carolle Dionne told AAP.

"Yesterday alone we received over 30 tips in less than eight hours.

"We ask anyone who believes they have observed these two suspects to report it to police immediately."

If the fugitives are in Ontario they have eluded authorities while travelling more than 5000km - approximately five times the distance between Auckland and Dunedin.

One unconfirmed sighting of the duo in recent days was of "a suspicious" white vehicle driving through a construction zone on a highway in the small community of Kapuskasing, Ontario.

OPP Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Inspector Matt Watson will lead the new investigative team.

The crime spree began on July 14 in the western province of British Columbia when the bodies of Mr Fowler, 23, from Sydney, and his North Carolina girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were found shot dead on the side of a highway.

Four days later on another BC highway the teenagers allegedly murdered botanist Leonard Dyck and then drove 3000km east across Canada's north to the tiny town of Gillam, Manitoba.

On July 23 their stolen Toyota RAV4 was dumped outside of Gillam and set on fire.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the duo since.

Kapuskasing is 2360km southeast of Gillam.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Royal Canadian Air Force, using teams on the ground and planes in the air with infrared cameras and imaging radar, unsuccessfully searched 11,000 square kilometres around the town of Gillam and surrounding wilderness before scaling back the hunt.

The RCMP and OPP have urged members of the public to call them immediately to report a possible sighting instead of posting information on social media.

If the suspects are spotted, authorities urged the public to take note of every detail.

"Sharing as much information as possible on your observation is important such as type of vehicle, vehicle plate, description of clothing, direction of travel," Sgt Dionne said.

"But most importantly, do not approach them as they are considered to be dangerous."

