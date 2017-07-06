 

Canadian care home worker caught punching vulnerable dementia patient 11 times

The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.
01:22
1
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
2
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
3
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
4
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

00:35
5
The Russian man who drank to ease his fear of flying started a brawl during a flight from Russia to Turkey.

Raw video: Drunk, bloodied man restrained by passengers after lashing out on flight

00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.


03:54
Unfiltered is the brain child of Jake Millar who’s doing business with high-fliers all around the world.

Greymouth 21-year-old entrepreneur explains how he got Sir Richard Branson to do business with him

Jake Millar says the simple first step is to have the courage to ask.


 
