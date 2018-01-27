Canadian billionaire and wife found dead in their home believed to have been murdered

Police said today they believe Canadian drug-company billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife were both murdered.

Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes said investigators came to the conclusion after six weeks of investigation, but declined to discuss possible motives or suspects.

The founder of generic drugmaker Apotex and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their mansion on 15 December. Police said then the deaths were suspicious, but said there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

Gomes said the two were found hanging by belts from a railing that surrounds their indoor pool and were in a semi-seated position on the pool deck.

"We have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation and that both Honey and Barry Sherman were in fact targeted," Gomes said.

The day after the bodies were found, some prominent news media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

That upset the couple's four adult children, who then hired their own team of investigators and a pathologist, who conducted second autopsies on the Shermans.