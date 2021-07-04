Canada train derailment causes huge oil and timber spill

Twenty-two cars of a train carrying tar sands and timber derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said today, though there were no reports of injuries.

Crews work to clean up a spill after the derailment of a 20-car train carrying "tar sand'' and lumber near Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. Source: Associated Press

Officials in the city of Lacombe said one rail car released 32,000 litres of tar oil.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews were working to contain Friday's spill.

Huge piles of spilled wood were visible along the tracks and traffic was being rerouted around the area, though some residents who initially were evacuated had been allowed to return.

Huge piles of timber were visible along the tracks. Source: Associated Press