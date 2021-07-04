TODAY |

Canada train derailment causes huge oil and timber spill

Source:  Associated Press

Twenty-two cars of a train carrying tar sands and timber derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load, officials said today, though there were no reports of injuries.

Crews work to clean up a spill after the derailment of a 20-car train carrying "tar sand'' and lumber near Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. Source: Associated Press

Officials in the city of Lacombe said one rail car released 32,000 litres of tar oil.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Blackfalds said crews were working to contain Friday's spill.

Huge piles of spilled wood were visible along the tracks and traffic was being rerouted around the area, though some residents who initially were evacuated had been allowed to return.

Huge piles of timber were visible along the tracks. Source: Associated Press

Canadian Pacific Railway said the cause of the derailment was under investigation.

World
North America
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Almost 2000 MIQ rooms empty as Kiwis struggle to secure places
2
Hospitals overrun with sick kids as winter viruses enter New Zealand
3
Mike King makes 'unreserved' apology over comments about Ashley Bloomfield
4
Exclusive: Whistleblower shares images of filthy conditions at Talley's factory
5
Tall Black nears remarkable return after cancer diagnosis
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'Nothing we've seen before' - Third Covid wave sweeping through Africa

NSW records highest number of daily cases since first Covid-19 wave
00:17

Huge undersea gas leak sees Gulf of Mexico erupt in flames

Fiji records 404 new covid cases, five deaths in 24 hours