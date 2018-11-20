 

Canada shocked by alleged gang sexual assault at prestigious school that was filmed and posted online

Associated Press
Police arrested six students from a prestigious private all-boys Catholic school in Toronto today and charged them with sexual assault related to a video that was posted on the internet.

Toronto Police Inspector Dominic Sinopoli said the teens, who are all 14 and 15, are from St Michael's College and were charged with assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

The high school is known for its sports programs and has produced many National Hockey League players over the years.

Inspector Sinopoli said the school failed to notify police immediately and police became aware of the sexual assault through the media. Police are investigating at least three other hazing incidents, including another alleged sexual assault.

Those arrested are young offenders and cannot be named. They appeared in court Monday and received bail.

St. Michael's has expelled eight students and suspended another in connection with at least two other incidents that allegedly took place on campus and were captured on video.

In one of the videos, a male student is naked from the waist down, and appears to be sexually assaulted with a broom handle, according to CityNews.

"The incidents of sexualised assault that happened to our students and on our school grounds are simply horrific," the school said in a statement.

"These incidents are clearly indicative we have a problem. We need to do much better at our culture and our student's ability to talk to us."

On Sunday, the school said it was conducting an independent examination into the "underlying attitudes and behaviours" that it said were inconsistent with the school's culture.

Inspector Sinopoli said five of the students who appeared in court Monday turned themselves in and another was arrested while heading to school. He said several videos are being circulated.

The school's principal did not attend a police press conference because of a bomb threat at the school which caused students and faculty to be evacuated.

TORONTO, ON- NOVEMBER 19 - Police were called out to St Michaels College School after a bomb threat was recieved in the wake of alleged assaults reported in the past week in Toronto. November 19, 2018. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Police were called out to St Michael's College School after a bomb threat was received in the wake of alleged assaults reported in the past week. Source: Getty
