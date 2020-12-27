TODAY |

Canada records first case of more contagious Covid-19 variant

Source:  Associated Press

Officials in Canada's most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of Covid-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

A man wears a face mask as he walks along Sainte-Catherine Street on Boxing Day in Montreal. Source: Associated Press

The province’s associate chief medical officer says that the cases are a couple from Durham Region, just east of Toronto, with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contacts.

The new variant is believed to spread more easily and faster than the original version of the disease but is not believed to be more deadly.

The provincial government said in a news release that is no evidence to suggest that the vaccines approved by Health Canada will be any less effective against the new variant.

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom but has since been detected in several other countries, including Denmark, France, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

The news comes as global cases of coronavirus topped 80 million today, according to Johns Hopkins University's tracker. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
