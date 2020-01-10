Canada PM says it is 'probable' Iran took down Ukrainian plane with 'unintentional' missile attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is "probable" that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday (yesterday NZT), killing all 176 people on board.

The Ukrainian International Airlines took off at 6:12 am Wednesday (yesterday NZT), after nearly an hour's delay at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport, the main airport for travelers in Iran.

It gained altitude heading west, reaching nearly 8,000 feet, according to both the report and flight-tracking data.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another flight passing above it, described seeing the plane engulfed in flames before crashing at 6:18am.

The crew of the plane never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the burning plane went down, an initial Iranian investigative report has said.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the US drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general last week.

Iran's report initially attributed the crash to a technical issue, but they have since said the cause is unknown.

Mr Trudeau this morning said he had received "very clear" intelligence from Canadian agencies, as well as from allies, that the plane had been shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and that it was the "possible and probable cause of the crash".

"We have intelligence from multiple sources," Mr Trudeau said. "The intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile - this may well have been unintentional."

Mr Trudeau said Canada has called on Iran to undertake a "full and credible investigation" which includes international and impartial agencies, but also said that Iran has indicated it wants to keep the aircraft's black box recording device in Iran.

"The families and all Canadians want answers - I want answers," Mr Trudeau said.

US President Donald Trump earlier suggested he believed Iran was responsible and wouldn't directly lay the blame on Iran, but dismissed their claims that it was a mechanical issue — and denied any US responsibility.

"Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side," Trump said, noting the plane was flying in a "pretty rough neighborhood."

"Some people say it was mechanical," Trump added. "I personally don't think that's even a question."

Mr Trudeau, responding to questions on whether the US was to blame due to their drone strike setting off this chain of events, shied away from apportioning blame.

"I think it is too soon to be drawing conclusions or assigning blame in any proportions," Mr Trudeau said, but reaffirmed that Canada is requiring that a full investigation takes place.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has said it considers a missile strike as one of several possible theories for the crash, despite Iran's denials.

Iran's initial report also confirmed that both of the so-called "black boxes" that contain data and cockpit communications from the plane had been recovered, though they sustained damage and some parts of their memory was lost.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, told Ukrainian media that officials had several working theories regarding the crash, including a missile strike.

"A strike by a missile, possibly a Tor missile system, is among the main (theories), as information has surfaced on the internet about elements of a missile being found near the site of the crash," Danilov said. He did not elaborate on where he saw the information on the internet.

Ukrainian investigators that arrived in Iran earlier today currently await permission from Iranian authorities to examine the crash site and look for missile fragments, Danilov said.

The Tor is a Russian-made missile system. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 as part of a $700 million contract signed in December 2005. Iran has displayed the missiles in military parades as well.

Iran did not immediately respond to the Ukrainian comments. However, General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the Iranian armed forces, denied a missile hit the airplane in comments reported Wednesday by the semiofficial Fars news agency.

He dismissed the allegation as "psychological warfare" by foreign-based Iranian opposition groups.

The plane was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Many of the passengers were believed to be international students attending universities in Canada; they were making their way back to Toronto by way of Kyiv after visiting with family during the winter break.