Canada PM says mosque attack that killed six is terrorism

Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers.

Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said that some of the wounded were gravely injured.

She said the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were unharmed. More than 50 were at the mosque at the time of the attack.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby in d'Orleans, Quebec. Police did not release their names.

"The Muslim community was the target of this murderous attack," Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said at an early morning press conference today.

Couillard said there will be solidarity rallies across Quebec tonight and says the province's people will all be together to express horror.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume appeared visibly shaken.

"No person should have to pay with their life, for their race, their color, their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs," Labeaume said.

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui said the shooting in the provincial capital happened in the men's section of the mosque. He said he wasn't at the centre when the attack occurred, but he got some details from people on the scene. "We are sad for the families," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Couillard both characterised the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over US President Donald Trump's travel ban on certain Muslim countries.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge," Trudeau said in a statement. "It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

"Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country," he said.

"Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance."

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested. Police said the mosque had been evacuated and the situation was under control.

The mayor of Gatineau, Quebec, near Canada's capital of Ottawa, said there would be an increased police presence at mosques around his city following the attack.