 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Canada passes law to make anthem gender neutral

share

Source:

Associated Press

Canada's Senate has passed a bill to make the country's national anthem gender neutral.

Canada flag

The legislation to change "O Canada" won its final approval with the Senate vote. The bill changes the second line of the anthem from "true patriot love, in all thy sons command" to "in all of us command."

The bill had stalled in the Senate as the opposition Conservatives fought its passage, but it won Senate approval on a voice vote last week.

The change was proposed by late Liberal lawmaker Mauril Belanger, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease and did not live to see it become law.

The unelected senate usually rubber-stamps legislation passed by the House of Commons.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

00:17
2
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.

Watch: 'F*** off mate' – man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Hawke's Bay, Rotorua lets rip at 1 NEWS reporter outside court

3
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

02:15
4
Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.

'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

00:22
5
The driver has been charged, and the 18-month-old boy was unharmed.

Grandma hit and killed by garbage truck while pushing grandson in pram

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 