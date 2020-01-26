Canada hospital says it has confirmed case of coronavirus

A Toronto hospital said today it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, Canada's first.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre said it is “caring for a patient who has a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Officials said the man is his 50s and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto on January 23.

"He really wasn't in Toronto very long. He wasn't feeling well. I think he was at home and the people that live with him are in self isolation," said Dr. Barbara Yafe, Ontario's Associated Chief Medical Officer.

The outbreak of the new virus originated in China, where it has infected more than 1,400 people and killed 42, and has spread worldwide.

China's leader calls situation grave as nation scrambles to contain virus

Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases yesterday and Japan, its third. France confirmed three cases on Friday, the first in Europe, and the US identified its second, a woman in Chicago who had returned from China.

In Canada, while the case has been confirmed by a test in Toronto, officials said it has yet to complete separate testing by the federal government's National Collaborating Centre for Infectious Diseases in Winnipeg. The illness will officially be fully confirmed once it completes that testing.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they are 95 per cent sure it is the virus.

