Canada to announce ban on single-use plastics

The Canadian government plans to announce it is moving to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

A senior government official said today that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement tomorrow.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly ahead of tomorrow's news conference.

The official says specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but they are considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.