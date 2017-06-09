 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'I can still be prime minister' - Jeremy Corbyn vows to vote the Queen's Speech down

share

Source:

Associated Press

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insists "I can still be prime minister" as he vows to fight Theresa May's attempt to run a minority government "all the way".

The UK Labour leader and MP Emily Thornberry awkwardly tried to laugh off the matter.
Source: SKY

Labour won 262 seats in Friday's general election, up from the 232 secured by Ed Miliband in 2015, but the Conservatives remain the largest party in parliament.

Corbyn believes that without an outright majority May's position is vulnerable and he intends to oppose the Queen's Speech in an attempt to bring down her administration.

After confirming she's staying on as UK Prime Minister, Theresa May's being propped up by the Democratic Unionist Part in Northern Island.
Source: 1 NEWS

He told the Sunday Mirror on Saturday: "I can still be prime minister. This is still on. Absolutely.

"Theresa May has been to the palace. She's now attempting to form a government. She's then got to present a programme to parliament," he said.

"There's a possibility of voting the Queen's Speech down and we're going to push that all the way."

May is seeking to rely on the Democratic Unionist Party's 10 MPs to win key votes in parliament.

The Labour leader, who survived an attempt to oust him by his own MPs before the election, now expects that he will be able to attract some of the party's biggest names to serve on his front bench.

"My phone is full of texts from lots and lots of people from right across the party," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Kiwis pounced to snatch a 2-1 lead after a shocking mistake from Sweden.

Watch: Man overboard! Artemis lose their skipper into the drink while leading late - and NZ steam past!


00:15
2
Hammond lost traction on a tight corner and went down a bank, suffering a fractured knee in the accident.

Watch: The moment ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond loses control of supercar in horror smash

00:24
3
Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.

Watch: A Kiwi champion! Michael Venus chucks his racquet in the air in delight as he claims the French Open doubles title

4
Magnitude 4.7 quake near Haast

Widely felt quake shakes Christchurch

00:25
5
Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

Watch: Kiwi Michael Venus holds French Open Trophy aloft, becomes our first in over 40 years Roland Garros title

00:25
Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

Watch: Kiwi Michael Venus holds French Open Trophy aloft, becomes our first in over 40 years Roland Garros title

Venus and doubles partner Ryan Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

00:30
The Kiwis pounced to snatch a 2-1 lead after a shocking mistake from Sweden.

Watch: Man overboard! Artemis lose their skipper into the drink while leading late - and NZ steam past!

Relive all the action from an incredibly dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton finals from Bermuda.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ