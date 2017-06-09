'I can still be prime minister' - Jeremy Corbyn vows to vote the Queen's Speech down

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insists "I can still be prime minister" as he vows to fight Theresa May's attempt to run a minority government "all the way".

Labour won 262 seats in Friday's general election, up from the 232 secured by Ed Miliband in 2015, but the Conservatives remain the largest party in parliament.

Corbyn believes that without an outright majority May's position is vulnerable and he intends to oppose the Queen's Speech in an attempt to bring down her administration.

He told the Sunday Mirror on Saturday: "I can still be prime minister. This is still on. Absolutely.

"Theresa May has been to the palace. She's now attempting to form a government. She's then got to present a programme to parliament," he said.

"There's a possibility of voting the Queen's Speech down and we're going to push that all the way."

May is seeking to rely on the Democratic Unionist Party's 10 MPs to win key votes in parliament.

The Labour leader, who survived an attempt to oust him by his own MPs before the election, now expects that he will be able to attract some of the party's biggest names to serve on his front bench.