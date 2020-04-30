Can grandparents safely hug grandchildren amid Covid-19? WHO weighs in

A top World Health Organization official says the UN health agency is looking into whether grandparents can safely hug their grandchildren without risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Girl hugging grandma Source: istock.com

The comments from Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of WHO’s emergencies programme, come after a top Swiss health official this week suggested that grandparents could hold young grandchildren - under age 10 - close without risk of contracting Covid-19 disease.

Most statistics show the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions have been the overwhelming majority of victims who have died from the pandemic.