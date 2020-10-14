Out on the campaign trail, Trump pleads with suburban US women - 'Please like me'

US President Donald Trump hit the battleground state of Pennsylvania today and urged suburban women to support his campaign and help give him four more years.

Speaking at a rally of thousands at the airport in Johnstown, Trump said, "Can I ask you to do me a favour? Suburban women will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood."

It's part of an effort to fire up a conservative base that Trump will have to turn out in droves to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.

With 20 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is anchored by Philadelphia to the east, Pittsburgh to the west. But the rest of the state is largely rural, comprised of small cities and towns where Trump ran up the score four years ago.

He will need to again, in even greater numbers, as his prospects have slipped since 2016 in places like vote-rich suburban Philadelphia, where he underperformed by past Republican measures.

"You damn well better vote for me, Pennsylvania," Trump said, insisting his administration is "going to crush" the coronavirus "very quickly."

The president also revised a popular line from his rally last night in Florida, saying again he'd like to "kiss everyone, man and woman."