Camilla says she'll miss Harry and Meghan when they step back from royal duties

Prince Harry's stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, replied "of course" when she was asked today if she would miss Harry and Meghan when they stepped away from royal duties.

Camilla was asked the question during an official visit to Prospect Hospice in Swindon, England.

Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II announced the terms under which Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would walk away from most royal duties, give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

The couple are expected to spend most of their time in Canada while maintaining a home in England near Windsor Palace.

The Queen's statement said the agreement - reached after crisis talks - was a "constructive and supportive way forward".

Meghan, the couple's son Archie and their dogs are already in Canada, and it was not clear how soon Harry would join them or where in Canada they would live.

The couple spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island.