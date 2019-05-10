Camera catches moment bus driver saves student from reckless car driver

TODAY |

Associated Press
A fast-acting school bus driver is being lauded for grabbing a student by the back of his jacket as he was about to step out into the path of a passing car.

An inside-the-bus surveillance video posted on the Norwich City School District's Facebook page shows driver Samantha Call suddenly grabbing a student descending the stairs as a car speeds past on the shoulder.

Another student says "that was a good grab" after Call lays on the horn.

The video was shared more than 7,000 times.

The upstate New York district said the video was taken April 26 on a state route about 64 kilometres north of the Pennsylvania state line.

The district said the bus's red lights were flashing and that Call did an "outstanding" job.

    In-bus surveillance footage shows Samantha Call grabbing the student as he prepared to walk off the bus, and into danger. Source: Associated Press
