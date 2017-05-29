Camels bring traffic to a halt as they go for stroll down a China motorway

Two camels lost their way and strolled onto a highway in northwest China.

The two camels were idling away left and right on the highway, reluctant to leave.

Local police officers had to slow down the traffic and tried to drive the two camels off the highway in Karamay City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

But the camels were still unhurried. It took the police half an hour to drive the two camel for five kilometres off the highway on Saturday.

"The two camels ran into the middle of the highway at that time when traffic was busy," said Zuo Heyuan, a traffic police officer with the Karamay highway brigade.