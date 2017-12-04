 

Calls for US military families to leave South Korea as conflict with North Korea 'getting close'

Associated Press

The United States and South Korea have started their biggest-ever joint air force exercise as a US senator calls on its military families to leave South Korea.

The US and South Korean forces are conducting their largest ever joint military exercise.
Today, Senator Lindsey Graham said it is time for US military families in South Korea to leave the country because the conflict with North Korea is getting close.

The call comes as the US and South Korea begin new military drills with hundreds of aircrafts, including two dozen stealth jets.

South Korea's defence ministry said today the five-day drill called Vigilant Ace will improve their capabilities in wartime.

The US 7th Air Force deployed major strategic military assets including six F-22 and 18 F-35 stealth fighter jets for the regular exercise in the Korean Peninsula. About 12,000 US military personnel are participating.

It takes places a week after North Korea test-launched its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile that puts most of the US within range.

