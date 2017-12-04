Calls for US military families to leave South Korea as conflict with North Korea 'getting close'

The United States and South Korea have started their biggest-ever joint air force exercise as a US senator calls on its military families to leave South Korea.

Today, Senator Lindsey Graham said it is time for US military families in South Korea to leave the country because the conflict with North Korea is getting close.

The call comes as the US and South Korea begin new military drills with hundreds of aircrafts, including two dozen stealth jets.

South Korea's defence ministry said today the five-day drill called Vigilant Ace will improve their capabilities in wartime.

The US 7th Air Force deployed major strategic military assets including six F-22 and 18 F-35 stealth fighter jets for the regular exercise in the Korean Peninsula. About 12,000 US military personnel are participating.