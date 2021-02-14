Calls for third lockdown grow as Covd-19 variants run rampant in France

New virus variants are spreading fast in multiple regions of France, causing local authorities to order tougher mask rules and a curfew crackdown around the English Channel coast.

Nurses tend to an intubated patient suffering from Covid-19 in the ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France. Source: Associated Press

It's now prompting growing calls for a new lockdown in the east.

Although France closed its borders with Britain in December, the virus variant first identified in England is now responsible for a large majority of recent virus cases around the French port city of Dunkirk, according to the regional health agency.

They ordered tougher mask rules and urged people in Dunkirk and some other areas not to leave town to limit the spread. The city's saturated hospitals are sending Covid-19 patients to other regions amid a spike in the number of people needing intensive care.

France's national public health agency warned Friday that the spreading variants could worsen the country's virus situation in the coming weeks after a protracted period of stable infections and hospitalisations since the last lockdown was lifted in December.

The variant dominant in Britain was detected in nearly a quarter of all cases across northern France and 20 per cent of cases in the Paris region in late January, according to the agency's latest data.

Figures released yesterday by France’s largest network of private medical labs, Biogroup, suggest the variant has already spread quickly since then.

A woman is carried on a stretcher to the Covid-19 vaccination center of the South Ile-de-France Hospital Group in Melun, in the outskirts of Paris. Source: Associated Press

The group says the variant showed up in about half of its tests February 1 to 7 in the western Paris region.

Biogroup also found a jump in cases of the variant first identified in South Africa in three regions of eastern France.

In the Moselle region, the variant was found in nearly one-third of positive tests during the first week of February, Biogroup said.

Health Minister Olivier Veran went to the region yesterday and promised stepped-up testing and vaccinations, but the government has resisted calls from some local doctors and leaders for a new lockdown.