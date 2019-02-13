Calls to strip top Australian judge of recognition after inquiry finds he harassed women

Former High Court Justice Dyson Heydon should be stripped of his Companion of the Order of Australia after an independent inquiry has found he sexually harassed several female judges' associates.



The call was made today by federal Labor frontbencher Bill Shorten, who was caught up in a royal commission headed by Mr Heydon and set up in 2014 to investigate union corruption.



"How does he keep the highest honour in Australia," Mr Shorten said, noting the issue could end up in court if the complainants take legal action.



"This is a time to strip him of all his recognition and get him sorted out."



The commission headed by Mr Heydon made no 'smoking gun' findings against Mr Shorten, who was then - and remained - opposition leader.



The High Court was advised in 2019 of the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Mr Heydon.



High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel said yesterday the court was "ashamed that this could have happened at the High Court of Australia".



"The investigation found that six former court staff members who were judges' associates were harassed by the former justice," she said.



"The findings are of extreme concern to me, my fellow justices, our chief executive and the staff of the court."



She said a sincere apology had been given to the six women who came forward.



The independent inquiry report prepared by former inspector-general of intelligence and security Dr Vivienne Thom has been provided to the complainants and Mr Heydon.



The Law Council of Australia praised the High Court for its handling of the matter.



"It is pleasing that the High Court dealt with the allegations of sexual harassment in a timely and appropriate manner, by commissioning an independent inquiry," Law Council President, Pauline Wright said yesterday.



"It would not have been easy for these complainants to step forward."



Mr Heydon said through his lawyers Speed and Stacey: "Any allegation of predatory behaviour or breaches of the law is categorically denied by our client."



"Our client says that if any conduct of his has caused offence, that result was inadvertent and unintended and he apologises for any offence caused."



The inquiry report made six recommendations, which the High Court has acted on.



These included establishing a human resources policy relevant to the personal staff of justices and better induction processes for associates.

