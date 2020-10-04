Calls for resignations after US police officer filmed kneeling on pregnant woman during arrest

Videos of a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer kneeling on a pregnant Black woman while arresting her have led to calls for the officer involved to be fired and reignited demands that the police chief resign.

The videos show the woman on the ground with the officer's knee on her back while people in the crowd yell to stop because she is pregnant.

Some officers can be heard telling the crowd they will be arrested if they don't move back.

Police and a lawyer for the woman told different versions of what happened during the confrontation on Thursday night at a business in east Kansas City.

The woman's lawyer, Stacy Shaw, said the woman was attending a balloon release for a homicide victim at an intersection that has been the scene of civil justice and anti-crime demonstrations for years.

The woman was filming the event and complained when an officer backed into her.

The officer responded by pushing the woman and then throwing her to the ground and arresting her, Shaw said.

Kansas City police spokesman Captain David Jackson said in a statement yesterday officers went to the scene after a business owner reported people were fighting.

He said the women in the video and a man interfered with officers trying to arrest another man. The officer tried to arrest the woman while she was standing but placed her on the ground when she continued to resist, Jackson said.

The officer said he tried not to put pressure on the woman's back while arresting her, according to the statement.

Jackson said yesterday police do not comment on personnel issues and did not respond to a question about calls for Smith's firing.

Civil rights leaders ridiculed that version of events yesterday at a news conference and said the videos show the woman was not resisting.

Troy Robertson, who has led demonstrations for peace at the intersection, said he was the one police were trying to arrest.

He said police have beaten him several times over the years because of his demonstrations.

Robertson said when the woman asked why police were arresting him, people started yelling that she was pregnant and the officer reacted by throwing her on the ground.

“Why [does] nothing ever happen to them when they are wrong, but if I'm wrong I go to jail," Robertson said. "... I'm tired. Something gotta give. When these officers are wrong, hold them accountable for what they are doing.”

The woman was evaluated at a hospital and released but was in extreme pain, Shaw said, adding she was checked on Friday by an obstetrician and the baby seemed to be fine.

“This is another example of the lack of humanity that the Kansas City police department has shown to the Black community,” Shaw said in an interview.

Civil rights advocates have been calling for Smith's resignation or firing for months, particularly after clashes during demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Smith has said he has no intention of resigning.

Police released a video yesterday that shows people standing between officers and Robertson, who runs out of the frame.