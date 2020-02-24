Calls for domestic violence threats to be legally treated like terrorism in aftermath of Brisbane deaths

Plotting or threatening to commit domestic violence should legally be treated in the same manner as an act of terrorism and result in immediate jailing, says Women's Legal Services Queensland.

Hannah Clarke with her son Trey Source: Facebook

An immediate review of how domestic violence is dealt with under the criminal justice system is needed says WLSQ CEO Angela Lynch, who also wants domestic violence offences to be treated as terrorism.

Coercive control becoming a criminal offence and improvements to strangulation, stalking and sexual violence offences are also among the changes needed, she said.

The list of changes has been issued after Hannah Clarke and her three children were murdered by her estranged husband in suburban Brisbane last week.

"If he was under a criminal charge he would have been in remand in prison or identified as a high-risk offender, he would have been monitored by police and have a tracker on," Ms Lynch told AAP.

"A lot of people knew he was dangerous and so it's about how the system responds to that and before a murder happens, to protect women and children.

"We have to start looking at these fellows as domestic terrorists - and he was extremely dangerous - and implement safety mechanisms before it happens, like with terrorism, than waiting for it to happen."

Ms Lynch said prominent domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty has often spoken about domestic violence being treated as domestic terrorism and it's time for governments to take notice.

She said there should be a review of the criminal code and laws should be specifically framed around acts of domestic violence to meet the needs of the victims.

"It needs to be looked at to see if it makes victims safer, and we need to take steps before these tragedies occur based on domestic violence risk assessment," Ms Lynch said.