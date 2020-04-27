TODAY |

Calls to close popular California beach as people flock there during weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches over the weekend, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could see the coronavirus surge back in the state.

Pictures from Newport Beach showed thousands of beachgoers enjoying the warm weather while in close proximity.

Swimmers and surfers wade in the water Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Newport Beach, California. Source: Associated Press

“We want our beaches to be there for people to get their exercise and seek their fresh air enjoyment,” Newport Beach councilwoman Diane Dixon said.

“When people don’t respect the Governor’s order it becomes something we need to manage in a different way," she said.

It comes as the US is nearing one million cases of Covid-19 with just over 55,000 deaths.

