There are calls for Brazil's president to resign over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jair Bolsonaro has played down the threat of Covid-19 by attending an anti-lockdown protest and not wearing a mask.

READ MORE Grim milestone: Brazil, South America's Covid-19 epicentre, records highest death toll in single day

The mayor of one city badly hit by the virus said the president was "co responsible" for the country's death toll of more than 22,000.