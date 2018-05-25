 

Call for reforms in Queensland after Kiwi mum's daughter killed by foster carer

AAP

The leading group representing Queensland's foster kids wants faster action on reforms that should make the system safer for vulnerable children.

Rick Thorburn was given at least 20 years in prison for the murder of Tiahleigh Palmer, 12.
Rick Thorburn will spend at least 20 years behind bars after admitting today that he murdered his 12-year-old foster daughter and dumped her body in a Gold Coast river.

Tiahleigh Palmer's death in 2015 sparked a series of reviews into Queensland's foster care system, and the way carers are approved.

Foster Care Queensland executive director Bryan Smith said it was vital that reforms flowing form those reviews take effect quickly.

"While the reforms are good and will be solid, we just want them in place," he told AAP.

Tiahleigh had been fostered out to the Thorburn family for about ten months before she disappeared in October 2015. Her biological mother Cindy Palmer in March 2016 made a public appeal to help find her daughter's killer.

Queensland has already introduced tougher screening procedures for foster carers, but other changes are yet to be enforced.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said foster care approval systems were strong and robust at the time Tiahleigh died, and she was the victim of an evil crime.

Tiahleigh Palmer was allegedly murdered by her foster father to cover up an incestuous relationship with his teenage son.
She said urgent reviews sparked by the case had spawned more than 100 recommendations to ensure Queensland was the safest state for vulnerable children.

"The Queensland government supported these recommendations. Implementation began before the reviews were completed and is continuing," she said in a statement.

"Implementation began before the reviews were completed and is continuing.

"None of them are any consolation for Tiahleigh's murder."

More than 8000 Queensland children are in the care of 5200 foster and kinship carers.

