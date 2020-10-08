TODAY |

'I call that a cure' - Trump wants his experimental Covid-19 treatment free for Americans

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he wants everyday Americans to have access to the same experimental treatment he received for the coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US President wants to give the drug to everyone who has Covid-19 in the US for free. Source: 1 NEWS

On Friday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

It came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

Trump has played down the threat of the virus since receiving VIP care, but he says in a new video taped in the White House Rose Garden that he wants “to get for you what I got” and will make the drug free.

Trump says he’s feeling “great” and “like perfect” and calls his diagnosis “a blessing in disguise”.

Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven. And there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect. Most people recover from Covid-19.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
2
Full video: Dr Bloomfield gives update on Covid-19 situation in New Zealand
3
National caught red-handed getting supporters to pose as members of the public
4
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
5
State borders in Australia complicate trans-Tasman bubble - Chris Hipkins
MORE FROM
World
MORE

State borders in Australia complicate trans-Tasman bubble - Chris Hipkins

ISIS 'Beatles' charged in US over hostages' deaths in Syria
07:30

Inspirational student leader urges politicians to move past 'token' responses to 'real, tangible solutions'

Authorities insist on Covid-19 nasal swab despite woman's bleeding risk