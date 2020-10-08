'I call that a cure' - Trump wants his experimental Covid-19 treatment free for Americans

President Donald Trump says he wants everyday Americans to have access to the same experimental treatment he received for the coronavirus.

On Friday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

It came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

Trump has played down the threat of the virus since receiving VIP care, but he says in a new video taped in the White House Rose Garden that he wants “to get for you what I got” and will make the drug free.

Trump says he’s feeling “great” and “like perfect” and calls his diagnosis “a blessing in disguise”.