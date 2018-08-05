California wildfires continue, thousands forced to flee their homes

Twin wildfires fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather continued to grow today in Northern California, destroying 55 homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee their neighborhoods.
California fire officials said today that the two fires about 161 kilometres north grew to almost 648 kilometres.
The two fires cover an area larger than the wildfire that damaged parts of Redding, California last week and continues to grow.
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said that fire was started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of critical fire weather conditions through the night, saying a series of dry low-pressure systems passing through the region could bring wind gusts of up to 56km/h that could turn small fires or even sparks into racing walls of flames.
"This is a particularly dangerous situation with extremely low humidity and high winds. New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may not be able to evacuate safely in time should a fire approach," the weather service said in its bulletin for the Mendocino area north of San Francisco.
As a precaution, new evacuations were called yesterday for an area of Mendocino and Lake counties where the week-old twin fires are threatening about 9,000 homes.
The dual fires have charred an area of the forested, rural area five times the size of San Francisco and were only 27 per cent contained. Thousands of people remain evacuated.
The fire remained several miles from the evacuated communities along the eastern shore of Clear Lake but "it looks like there's dicey weather on the way," California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Jane LaBoa said.
However, some days-old evacuations were lifted yesterday in an area near Redding, where armies of firefighters and fleets of aircraft have been battling an immense blaze about 160 kilometres south of the Oregon line. Some areas on the fire's southeastern flank were reopened to residents.
The so-called Carr Fire was 41 percent contained after killing six people and incinerating 1,067 homes.