California uni turns to vending machines in novel approach to combat spread of Covid-19

A California university has turned to vending machines in a novel approach to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
Up to a dozen machines on the University of California, San Diego campus have been stocked with test kits, which students can use to conduct a nasal swab on themselves. They then register the tests on their mobile phones.
After use, the swabs are dropped off in nearby bins and the test results are available within 24 hours.
It comes as concerns have grown about a new, more contagious variant of the virus.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, California has seen 27,400 deaths from Covid-19 out of 2,495,814 confirmed cases.