California under attack as the biggest wildfire it’s ever faced grows

Rebecca Wright
US Correspondent
1 NEWS
New images from space reveal the massive scale of the disaster. Source: 1 NEWS
Ohio election testing Trump's clout is too close to call but President claims victory

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

A special congressional election that tested US President Donald Trump's clout and cost both parties millions of dollars in battleground Ohio was too close to call early Wednesday (Weds afternoon NZT). Trump claimed victory nevertheless.

The president took credit for Republican Troy Balderson's performance, calling it "a great victory," even though the contest could be headed to a mandatory recount. Democrat Danny O'Connor, trailing in the latest count, vowed: "We're not stopping now."

The candidates were locked in a razor-thin race, which they will reprise in the general election in just three months. There were at least 3,367 provisional ballots left to be reviewed. That's enough for O'Connor to potentially pick up enough to force a recount.

The Associated Press does not declare winners in races subject to an automatic recount.

The Republican president's shadow also loomed over primary contests in four other states, none bigger than Kansas, where Trump roiled the governor's race by opposing the GOP incumbent on the eve of the election.

The day's races, like dozens before them, pitted Trump's fiery supporters against the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance. The results are helping determine the political landscape - and Trump's standing within his own party - just before the GOP defends its House and Senate majorities in November.

Voters in Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington state joined those in Ohio in Tuesday's voting.

Kansas Republicans were fighting among themselves in a battle for governor, where Secretary of State Kris Kobach was trying to unseat Governor Jeff Colyer.

The President took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Robert Mueller in another Twitter tirade.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
North America
Police closer to solving case of baby found dead in water near New York bridge

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Police in New York City say they're in contact with the possible mother of a baby boy found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a statement released today, police said the 36-year-old woman filed a domestic incident report with the department yesterday.

Police believe the child's father fled to southeast Asia.

A tourist from Oklahoma first noticed the baby late Sunday afternoon. Her husband waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

He said the diaper-clad baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

A medical examiner has not yet determined how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

manhattan seen from the manhattan bridge
Manhattan skyline, New York (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice