California policeman killed in routine traffic stop shooting was from Fiji

Associated Press
Authorities launched a manhunt today after they said a gunman shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in a small California town.

In an alert, the California Highway Patrol said the suspect, whose name was not known, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh, 33, had called in the traffic stop yesterday, saying he was pulling over a grey Dodge pickup truck that had no license plate.

A few minutes later he reported shots fired over his radio, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Deputy Royjinder Singh said.

Multiple agencies responded and found Singh with gunshot wounds.

The husband and father of an infant child was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ground and air units were searching for the suspect based on surveillance photos taken at a convenience store shortly before the attack in Newman, about 160 kilometres southeast of San Francisco.

In the photos, the heavyset suspect with short dark hair is wearing a thick chain necklace, jeans, navy blue hoodie and navy T-shirt.

Singh was a native of Fiji and had worked since July 2011 for the police department in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people.

Earlier in his career, Singh worked as a deputy with the Merced County Sheriff's Department.

Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and a 5-month-old son, authorities said.

Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh called in the traffic stop yesterday after noticing a vehicle had no license plate. Source: Associated Press
