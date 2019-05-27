California man dies after being attacked by shark while swimming in Hawaii

A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness.

Shark warning signs were posted yesterday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died a day earlier.

Witness Allison Keller told Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR yesterday morning.

The victim was a 65-year-old resident of California, according to Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement. Officials didn't immediately release his name or say where in California he was from.

The man was swimming about 55 metres from shore when the attack happened, according to authorities.