California judge bans 'house of horrors' parents from contacting kids in torture case

A California judge has barred the parents accused of torturing their children and shackling them to beds for months at a time from contacting the victims.

The protective order prevents David and Louise Turpin from having any contact with their children, aged between two and 29.
Source: Associated Press

David and Louise Turpin appeared in court in Riverside County on Wednesday.

The protective order signed during the hearing prohibits the couple from having any contact with their 13 children. The siblings, between 2 and 29 years old, were rescued from their filthy home in Perris on Jan. 14.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse and other charges.

