California judge bans 'house of horrors' parents from contacting kids in torture case

A California judge has barred the parents accused of torturing their children and shackling them to beds for months at a time from contacting the victims.

David and Louise Turpin appeared in court in Riverside County on Wednesday.

The protective order signed during the hearing prohibits the couple from having any contact with their 13 children. The siblings, between 2 and 29 years old, were rescued from their filthy home in Perris on Jan. 14.