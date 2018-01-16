 

California 'house of horror' sibling went to college- but didn't seek help

Associated Press

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive  by their parents, in what's been described as a "house of horror", had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.
Louise Turpin regularly drove her oldest son to classes at a campus of Mt. San Jacinto College in Riverside County and waited outside the classroom for him.

The college said he was on the president's honour roll twice.

Gale Kelley, a trainer for the International Association of Trauma Professionals, said his reluctance to discuss conditions at home was understandable.

Kimberly Milligan said she had thought one of the 20-year-olds were just 14, after 13 siblings were held captive by parents.
She said the conditions were normal for the family and the siblings may not have realised they were being abused.

None of the children have been identified. Their parents have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

