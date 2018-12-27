TODAY |

California girl, 14, dies in fall from scenic Arizona overlook

Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents

Authorities say a California girl visiting an Arizona landmark has died from what appears to be an accidental fall.

Coconino County sheriff's officials said today that the body of the 14-year-old girl was found about 213 metres below Horseshoe Bend overlook.

The tourist destination gives a view of a horseshoe-shaped span of the Colorado River flowing below red cliffs near the Arizona-Utah border. There are no barriers.

The girl's family reported her missing from the overlook Monday afternoon, and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter later spotted her body.

Authorities weren't able to recover it until Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies say the teen was visiting from the San Jose, California, area. They believe the fall was an accident but are still investigating.

Horseshoe Bend Arizona. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Elderly man charged over fatal shooting of his son on Christmas Day
2
Mission Bay, Auckland.
Dirty water raises health risks at 24 Auckland beaches
3
Photos: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth marry in intimate ceremony
4
His methods are attracting a lot of attention.
American dad plays cupid for his single sons while family holidays in NZ
5
Man breaks into property then tricks unsuspecting victim into giving him a ride home after being caught in the act
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Lindsay Lohan's stepmother arrested after attempting to commandeer bus, assaulting driver on Christmas Day
00:30
A family is safe after jumping into the water as the vessel burned in the water near Perth.

Watch: Boat engulfed in flames off Western Australia coast
00:14
Three sheds were destroyed in the blaze in the early hours of December 27.

Around 50,000 chickens killed after fire tears through Auckland poultry farm
Indonesia soldier walks near debris at a tsunami-ravaged area in Carita, Indonesia, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Indonesian authorities asked people to avoid the coast in areas where a tsunami killed hundreds of people last weekend in a fresh warning issued on the anniversary of the catastrophic 2004 Asian earthquake and tsunami. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Indonesia says avoid coast near volcano, fearing new tsunami