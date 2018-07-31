 

California fires continue to rage with 10,000 more people evacuated

Associated Press
About 10,000 more people were ordered evacuated as two wildfires surged toward small lake towns in Northern California while the state's largest and deadliest blaze of the year slowed slightly after days of explosive growth.

The twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties flared up late Sunday (Monday NZT), forcing the new evacuations from the 4700-resident town of Lakeport and other communities near Clear Lake, about 120 miles (195km) north of San Francisco.

The blazes have destroyed six homes and threaten 10,000 others. So far, the flames have blackened 87 square miles (225 square km), with minimal containment.

Those fires were among 17 burning across the state, where fire crews were stretched to the limit.

To the north, near Redding, California, where an unpredictable blaze killed six people, a man whose wife and two great-grandchildren were among the dead, said he did not receive any warning to evacuate.

Ed Bledsoe told CBS News he did not know his home was in danger when he left his wife, Melody, and the 4- and 5-year-old children to run an errand.

"If I'd have any kind of warning, I'd have never ever left my family in that house," Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe said he received a phone call from his wife 15 minutes after he left saying he needed to get home because the fire was approaching.

He said one of the children told him the blaze was at the back door. When he tried to return, the road was blocked and flames prevented him from returning on foot.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko told the network there's an investigation into whether the Bledsoe home received a warning call or a knock on the door.

The sheriff said there is evidence that door-to-door notifications were made in the area.

Crews handling the blaze near Redding struck a hopeful tone for the first time in days as the massive fire slowed after days of rapid expansion. As of Monday, California time, the Redding fire had destroyed 723 homes.

"We're feeling a lot more optimistic today as we're starting to gain some ground rather than being in a defensive mode on this fire all the time," said Bret Gouvea, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's incident commander on the blaze around Redding, a city about 230 miles (370km) north of San Francisco.

Authorities were also investigating at least 18 missing persons reports, though many of them may simply be people who have not checked in with friends or family, police said.

The Carr Fire that threatened Redding - a city of about 92,000 people - was ignited by a vehicle problem a week ago about 10 miles (16km) west of the city.

On Thursday (Friday NZT), it swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, fueled by gusty winds and dry vegetation.

It then jumped the Sacramento River and took out subdivisions on the western edge of Redding.

The Carr fire is now 20 per cent contained, one of eight major blazes burning in the state.
The wife of a passenger who was on Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 says she is "very angry" that Malaysian officials gave her only 48 hours' notice to fly her to Kuala Lumpur to attend a briefing on a report into the plane's disappearance.

Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was onboard the plane, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that in the time given, with two young children and work commitments she was unable to fly there.

The independent investigation report released Monday more than four years after the plane disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications.

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded."

Weeks says she is disappointed the report did not shed any light on the aircraft's disappearance so her family and others will have closure.

"I'm quite deflated. I try not to put too much hope in it because we often have so much hope and it's dashed. Looks like that again," Weeks says.

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed.

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location.

Officials said Monday's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found.

Officials said Monday's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found.
Topics
World
Accidents
Asia
Australia
McDonald's is fighting to hold onto customers as the Big Mac turns 50, but it's not messing with the makings of its most famous burger.

The company is celebrating the 1968 national launch of the double-decker sandwich whose ingredients of "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun" were seared into American memories by a TV jingle. But the milestone comes as the company reduces its number of US stores. McDonald's said customers are visiting less often. Other more trendy burger options are reaching into the heartland.

The "Golden Arches" still have a massive global reach, and the McDonald's brand of cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and french fries remains recognisable around the world. But on its critical home turf, the company is toiling to stay relevant. Kale now appears in salads, fresh has replaced frozen beef patties in Quarter Pounders, and some stores now offer ordering kiosks, food delivery and barista-style cafes.

The Big Mac remains unchanged, showing just how much McDonald's and the rest of fast-food have evolved.

"Clearly, we've gotten a little more sophisticated in our menu development," McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a phone interview.

As with many of its popular and long-lasting menu items, the idea for the Big Mac came from a franchisee.

In 1967, Michael James "Jim" Delligatti lobbied the company to let him test the burger at his Pittsburgh restaurants. Later, he acknowledged the Big Mac's similarity to a popular sandwich sold by the Big Boy chain.

"This wasn't like discovering the light bulb. The bulb was already there. All I did was screw it in the socket," Delligatti said, according to Behind the Arches.

McDonald's agreed to let Delligatti sell the sandwich at a single location, on the condition that he use the company's standard bun. It didn't work. 

Delligatti tried a bigger sesame seed bun, and the burger soon lifted sales by more than 12 per cent.

After similar results at more stores, the Big Mac was added to the national menu in 1968. Other ideas from franchisees that hit the big time include the Filet-O-Fish, Egg McMuffin, Apple Pie (once deep-fried but now baked), and the Shamrock Shake.

"The company has benefited from the ingenuity of its small business men," wrote Ray Kroc, who transformed the McDonald's into a global franchise, in his book, Grinding It Out.

Franchisees still play an important role, driving the recent switch to fresh from frozen for the beef in Quarter Pounders, Easterbrook says. They also participate in menu development, which in the US has included a series of cooking tweaks intended to improve taste.

Messing with a signature menu item can be taboo, but keeping the Big Mac unchanged comes with its own risks. Newer chains such as Shake Shack and Five Guys offer burgers that can make the Big Mac seem outdated. Even White Castle is modernising, recently adding plant-based "Impossible Burger" sliders at some locations.

A McDonald's franchisee fretted in 2016 that only one out of five millennials has tried the Big Mac. The Big Mac had "gotten less relevant," the franchisee wrote in a memo, according to the Wall Street Journal.

McDonald's then ran promotions designed to introduce the Big Mac to more people. Those kind of periodic campaigns should help keep the Big Mac relevant for years to come, says Mike Delligatti, the son of the Big Mac inventor, who died last year.

"What iconic sandwich do you know that can beat the Big Mac as far as longevity?" said Delligatti, himself a McDonald's franchisee.

The Big Mac.
Topics
World
North America
Food and Drink