California dam spillway 'imminent' collapse forces thousands to evacuate

The spillway on the tallest dam in the United States is in imminent danger of collapse, promoting the evacuation of at least 130,000 people living below the structure.

The California Department of Water Resources tweeted that the spillway of Oroville Dam was predicted to fail within an hour.

United States police car.

It is being reported the spillway was still standing nearly three hours later, but the water resources department said crews would use helicopters to drop rocks to fill a gouge in the spillway.

Authorities were also releasing water to lower the lake's level.